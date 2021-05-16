UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

There's been a notable change in appetite for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 17% to US$15.20. It wasn't the greatest result, with ongoing losses and revenues of US$7.5m falling short of analyst predictions. The losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share statutory loss of US$1.17 being moderately smaller than the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:URGN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering UroGen Pharma are now predicting revenues of US$45.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 135% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 8.3% to US$4.85 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$52.1m and US$4.70 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$36.57, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on UroGen Pharma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$51.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting UroGen Pharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 212% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 42% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect UroGen Pharma to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at UroGen Pharma. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that UroGen Pharma's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple UroGen Pharma analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

