UroGen Pharma (FRA:UR8) Price Target Increased by 29.89% to 36.83

The average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma (FRA:UR8) has been revised to 36.83 / share. This is an increase of 29.89% from the prior estimate of 28.36 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.72 to a high of 52.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 254.14% from the latest reported closing price of 10.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 93.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UR8 is 0.08%, a decrease of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.32% to 13,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,530K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UR8 by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,060K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 870K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UR8 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 857K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 648K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UR8 by 16.29% over the last quarter.

