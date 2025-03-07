UROGEN PHARMA Earnings Preview: Recent $URGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UROGEN PHARMA ($URGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $26,146,975 and earnings of -$0.73 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $URGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UROGEN PHARMA Insider Trading Activity

UROGEN PHARMA insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $102,096 .

. MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $61,933.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UROGEN PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of UROGEN PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UROGEN PHARMA Government Contracts

We have seen $296,568 of award payments to $URGN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.