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UroGen Pharma Announces FDA Clearance Of IND For UGN-501

July 08, 2026 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma (URGN) announced the FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug application for UGN-501, a next-generation investigational oncolytic virus. The IND clearance enables initiation of a planned Phase 1 clinical study in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The Phase 1 study is expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2026 and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and feasibility of intravesical administration of UGN-501.

UGN-501 is an investigational, next-generation oncolytic virus being investigated for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. UGN-501 is designed to selectively replicate within tumor cells, resulting in direct tumor cell destruction and an anti-tumor immune response.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, UroGen shares are down 1.96 percent to $37.01.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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