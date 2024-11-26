News & Insights

UroGen Announces Positive Complete Response Data For Long-Term Jelmyto Follow-Up Study

November 26, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), Tuesday announced data from a long-term follow-up study with Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution, an FDA approved for the treatment of low-grade, upper tract urothelial cancer in adult patients.

Among 71 patients involved in the OLYMPUS trial, 41 achieved a complete response after, primary chemoablation with Jelmyto and had a median duration of response of 47.8 months, with median follow-up of 28.1 months.

Currently, UroGen's stock is trading at $12.19, down 2.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

