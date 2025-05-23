URNM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (Symbol: URNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.70, changing hands as high as $41.30 per share. Sprott Uranium Miners shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URNM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.60 per share, with $57.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.02.

