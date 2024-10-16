URNM Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for URNM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the URNM ETF (Symbol: URNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.20, changing hands as high as $50.33 per share. URNM shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URNM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.91 per share, with $60.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.27.

