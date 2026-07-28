Is URI Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Earnings-Fueled Rally?

United Rentals, Inc. URI has given investors plenty to weigh after a 39.4% year-to-date share gain. The rally has followed stronger earnings, improving estimate trends and a higher 2026 outlook.



The question is whether the stock still offers enough upside after that move. URI’s operating momentum is clear, but its valuation now stands above several relevant benchmarks.

URI Valuation Sits Above Key Benchmarks

URI trades at 22.08 times forward 12-month earnings. That compares with 18.15 times for its Zacks sub-industry, 20.66 times for the broader Zacks sector and 20.11 times for the S&P 500 index.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

The premium also looks notable against the company’s own history. URI’s current multiple is above its five-year median of 14.19 times, which makes valuation discipline more important after the earnings-fueled rally.



Masco Corporation MAS, a branded home improvement and building products company, offers one comparison point for investors looking across construction-related exposure. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI, known for ceiling and wall system solutions, provides another peer context within the broader building products group.

United Rentals Delivers Earnings and Sales Beats

United Rentals backed up the stock move with a strong second-quarter 2026 report. Adjusted earnings came in at $12.76 per share, up 21.9% from the prior-year quarter and 9.3% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues also topped expectations, with total revenues of $4.41 billion beating the consensus mark by 4.1%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.6% to a quarterly record of $2.06 billion, showing that the company converted higher demand into improved profit dollars.



Rental activity was the core driver. Rental revenues increased 12.7% to $3.85 billion, supported by growth across General Rentals and Specialty.

URI Estimate Revisions Support the Bull Case

Estimate revisions add support to the bullish argument. The fiscal 2026 earnings per share estimate increased 3.4% over the past four weeks, while projected earnings per share growth for the current fiscal year stands at 15.9%.



Those revisions matter because they point to improving expectations rather than only backward-looking results. URI also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $7.98-$8.13 billion.



The balance sheet adds another positive. Net leverage improved to 1.8X at the end of the second quarter from 1.9X at the end of 2025, staying within management’s 1.5X-2.5X target range.

United Rentals Faces Cyclical and Capital Risks

The investment case is not without risk. United Rentals remains exposed to construction and industrial cycles, where a slowdown can pressure rental volumes, utilization and pricing.



Capital spending is another area to watch. Management raised gross rental capital expenditure guidance to $4.85-$5.25 billion because demand and time utilization remain high.



That fleet investment can support growth if large projects continue. It could weigh on returns if activity slows or added equipment is not absorbed efficiently.



Competition also remains a concern. The equipment rental industry includes national rivals, regional operators, independent rental companies, dealers and equipment vendors, which can pressure pricing or utilization.

URI Scores Point to Growth With Valuation Caution

The bottom line is that URI still has a credible earnings-driven case, but the stock no longer looks inexpensive. Its earnings beats, higher guidance and upward estimate revisions support the rally, while the premium multiple raises the bar for execution.



URI currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That rank reflects a favorable short-term earnings estimate revision profile over a one- to three-month horizon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The stock also has a Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. These scores point to favorable growth and price-trend characteristics when viewed alongside the Zacks Rank.



The Value Score of C is the caution flag. It aligns with URI’s premium forward earnings multiple and supports a positive, but valuation-aware, stance on the stock.

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United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.