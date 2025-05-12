URI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/14/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/25, United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.79, payable on 5/28/25. As a percentage of URI's recent stock price of $672.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from URI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $525.9136 per share, with $896.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $721.25.

In Monday trading, United Rentals Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

