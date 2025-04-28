$URGN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$URGN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,675,727 of trading volume.

$URGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $URGN:

$URGN insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,379 shares for an estimated $82,202 .

. MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,551 shares for an estimated $50,698.

$URGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $URGN stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$URGN Government Contracts

We have seen $102,264 of award payments to $URGN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.