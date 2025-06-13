$URGN stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$URGN stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,208,641 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $URGN:
$URGN Insider Trading Activity
$URGN insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,713 shares for an estimated $88,742.
- JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,379 shares for an estimated $82,202.
$URGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $URGN stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 3,206,271 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,461,357
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,983,368 shares (+216.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,996,050
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,651,086 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,261,011
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 522,957 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,783,904
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 349,845 shares (+1656.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,869,285
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 303,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,355,570
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,318,000
$URGN Government Contracts
We have seen $204,528 of award payments to $URGN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- JELMYTO KITS: $102,264
- JELMYTO KIT - ANTINEOPLASTIC ANTIBIOTICS: $102,264
$URGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
