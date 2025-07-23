$URGN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$URGN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,079,913 of trading volume.

$URGN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $URGN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $URGN stock page ):

$URGN insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,713 shares for an estimated $88,742 .

. JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,379 shares for an estimated $82,202.

$URGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $URGN stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$URGN Government Contracts

We have seen $204,528 of award payments to $URGN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$URGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URGN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Ladenburg Thalmann issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

$URGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URGN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $URGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Kelsey Goodwin from Guggenheim set a target price of $30.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer set a target price of $10.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Aydin Huseynov from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $31.0 on 02/19/2025

