Urgent.ly Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Operational Improvements and Strategic Initiatives

Urgently Inc. reported Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue decline yet improved operating losses and cost management.

Quiver AI Summary

Urgent.ly Inc. has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, showing significant improvements in operational efficiency and reduced losses despite a decline in revenue. The company achieved a 41% improvement in GAAP operating loss and an 18% improvement in non-GAAP operating loss, while revenue fell 23% for the year. CEO Matt Booth expressed satisfaction with the company's advancements in strategic initiatives to achieve profitability, including securing contract renewals and expanding services. Additionally, the company has improved its capital structure through a new credit agreement and is planning a reverse stock split to comply with Nasdaq requirements. Urgently completed approximately 857,000 dispatches during the year and received a strong consumer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Potential Positives

Improved GAAP operating loss by 81% in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year period, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

Secured contract renewals and expanded services with existing customers, showcasing the strength of the company's technology platform.

Successfully entered into a new credit agreement for an asset-based revolving credit facility for up to $20 million, improving financial flexibility and capital structure.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for the fourth quarter decreased by 29% year-over-year, highlighting a significant decline in business performance.

Urgently reported a full-year revenue decrease of 23%, which may raise concerns regarding the company's growth trajectory and market competitiveness.

The reverse stock split is intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, which may indicate underlying issues with the company's stock performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Urgently's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Urgently reported fourth quarter revenue of $32 million, a 29% decrease year-over-year, with a GAAP operating loss of $4.6 million.

How did Urgently perform in full-year 2024?

The company achieved a total revenue of $142.9 million, a 23% decrease from the previous year, with reduced GAAP operating losses.

What strategic initiatives did Urgently focus on in 2024?

Urgently prioritized profitability, operational efficiencies, disciplined expense management, and securing contract renewals during 2024.

What is the purpose of Urgently's reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split aims to help Urgently regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, with the ratio determined by the board.

How can I access Urgently'searnings conference call

The call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-481-2521 for the USA and 1-412-317-0549 for international callers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 162,468 shares for an estimated $92,054 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq:





ULY





) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.





“I am pleased with our significant accomplishments in 2024, as we continued to make strong progress in executing against our strategic initiatives to achieve profitability, operational efficiencies and disciplined expense management. For the year, we delivered revenue in line with our expectations, gross profit margin improvement of 160 basis points, a GAAP operating loss improvement of 41%, and non-GAAP operating loss improvement of 18%. In addition, we successfully secured certain contract renewals, expanded services with existing customers, and signed and launched new customers, all of which demonstrate the strength of our technology platform and the outstanding level of service we provide to our customer partners and their customers. We believe Urgently is positioning itself to continue to execute and deliver stockholder value in 2025,” said Matt Booth, CEO of Urgently.





Tim Huffmyer, CFO of Urgently, added, “In February 2025, we significantly improved our capital structure and increased our financial flexibility by entering into a new credit agreement for an asset-based revolving credit facility for up to $20 million with MidCap Financial. The new credit facility was used to repay existing indebtedness to our first lien lender and will support the business as we continue to transform the legacy roadside assistance market and to develop new connected mobility assistance services on a global scale.”





On March 12, 2025, Urgently’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of Urgently’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4, 1-for-6, 1-for-8, 1-for-10 or 1-for-12, with the final ratio and timing of such reverse stock split to be determined at the discretion of Urgently’s board of directors. The reverse stock split is intended to enable Urgently to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements. Because Urgently intends to effect the reverse stock split on March 17, 2025 by filing an amended and restated certificate of incorporation with the Delaware Secretary of State, the per share figures in this press release have not been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Updates:









Revenue of $32.0 million, a decrease of 29% year over year.



Revenue of $32.0 million, a decrease of 29% year over year.



Gross profit of $7.1 million, a decrease of 30% year over year.



Gross profit of $7.1 million, a decrease of 30% year over year.



Gross margin of 22% compared to 23% in the prior year period.



Gross margin of 22% compared to 23% in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses of $11.7 million, an improvement of 65%, compared to $34.0 million in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses of $11.7 million, an improvement of 65%, compared to $34.0 million in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $10.1 million, an improvement of 44%, compared to $18.0 million in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $10.1 million, an improvement of 44%, compared to $18.0 million in the prior year period.



GAAP operating loss of $4.6 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 81%.



GAAP operating loss of $4.6 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 81%.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.0 million, an improvement of 62%, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.0 million, an improvement of 62%, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period.



Approximately 201,000 dispatches completed.



Approximately 201,000 dispatches completed.



Consumer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.









Full-Year 2024 Updates:









Revenue of $142.9 million, a decrease of 23% year over year.



Revenue of $142.9 million, a decrease of 23% year over year.



Gross profit of $31.6 million, a decrease of 17% year over year.



Gross profit of $31.6 million, a decrease of 17% year over year.



Gross margin of 22% compared to 21% in the prior year.



Gross margin of 22% compared to 21% in the prior year.



GAAP operating expenses of $58.8 million, an improvement of 30%, compared to $84.0 million in the prior year.



GAAP operating expenses of $58.8 million, an improvement of 30%, compared to $84.0 million in the prior year.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $48.8 million, an improvement of 17%, compared to $58.8 million in the prior year.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $48.8 million, an improvement of 17%, compared to $58.8 million in the prior year.



GAAP operating loss of $27.2 million compared to $46.1 million in the prior year, an improvement of 41%.



GAAP operating loss of $27.2 million compared to $46.1 million in the prior year, an improvement of 41%.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $17.2 million compared to $21.0 million in the prior year, an improvement of 18%.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $17.2 million compared to $21.0 million in the prior year, an improvement of 18%.



Principal debt reduction of $17.5 million to $54.3 million as of December 31, 2024 from $71.8 million as of December 31, 2023.



Principal debt reduction of $17.5 million to $54.3 million as of December 31, 2024 from $71.8 million as of December 31, 2023.



Approximately 857,000 dispatches completed.



Approximately 857,000 dispatches completed.



Consumer satisfaction score of 4.5 out of 5 stars.









Earnings Conference Call







Urgently will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-844-481-2521 (USA) or 1-412-317-0549 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.geturgently.com



.







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit



www.geturgently.com



.







For media and investment inquiries, please contact:







Press:



media@geturgently.com







Investor Relations:



investorrelations@geturgently.com









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from a similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein as a tool for comparison.





A reconciliation is provided below for each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs. We define Non-GAAP Operating Loss as operating loss, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs.





For a discussion of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss, please see the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Urgently’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by March 31, 2025.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s profitability; Urgently’s customer base; the expected benefits of the reverse stock split; the expected benefits of the refinancing; Urgently’s market position against current and future competitors; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.









There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release and ourearnings call including but not limited to: risks associated with our ability to raise funds through future financings and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our history of losses; our limited operating history; our ability to service our debt, comply with our debt agreements and refinance our obligations under such agreements, including by successfully deploying the capital from the new credit facility and repaying our new and existing debt facilities; our ability to retain customers and expand existing customers’ use of our platform; our ability to attract new customers; our ability to expand into new solutions, technologies and geographic regions; our ability to adequately forecast consumer demand and optimize our network of service providers; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to develop and maintain an effective system of internal controls and procedures and accurately report our financial results in a timely manner; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and expectations regarding the impact of weather events, natural disasters or health epidemics, including the war between Hamas and Israel, on our business. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.







Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





14,179













$





38,256













Marketable securities and short-term deposits













—

















31,355













Accounts receivable, net













22,890

















33,905













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













3,687

















4,349













Total current assets













40,756

















107,865













Right-of-use assets













810

















2,437













Property and equipment, net













1,577

















871













Capitalized software costs, net













4,637

















—













Intangible assets, net













4,396

















9,283













Other non-current assets













1,895

















738













Total assets









$





54,071













$





121,194















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





2,900













$





4,478













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













19,991

















22,730













Current lease liabilities













446

















710













Current portion of long-term debt, net













14,257

















3,193













Total current liabilities













37,594

















31,111













Long-term lease liabilities













466

















2,045













Long-term debt, net













39,883

















66,076













Other long-term liabilities













7,798

















12,358













Total liabilities













85,741

















111,590













Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

































Common stock













14

















13













Additional paid-in capital













167,112

















164,920













Accumulated deficit













(198,796





)













(154,769





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













—

















(560





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













(31,670





)













9,604













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)









$





54,071













$





121,194























Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue









$





32,030













$





45,051













$





142,905













$





184,653













Cost of revenue













24,917

















34,867

















111,346

















146,772













Gross profit













7,113

















10,184

















31,559

















37,881













Operating expenses:

























































Research and development













2,823

















5,830

















13,932

















16,907













Sales and marketing













717

















2,219

















5,870

















5,065













Operations and support













2,546

















5,690

















13,436

















24,355













General and administrative













4,751

















19,453

















21,288

















36,668













Depreciation and amortization













891

















792

















4,227

















990













Total operating expenses













11,728

















33,984

















58,753

















83,985













Operating loss













(4,615





)













(23,800





)













(27,194





)













(46,104





)









Other income (expense), net:

























































Interest expense, net













(3,080





)













(6,683





)













(13,187





)













(46,291





)









Change in fair value of derivative and warrant liabilities













—

















38,245

















—

















43,293













Change in fair value of accrued purchase consideration













108

















1,615

















1,692

















1,615













Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment













—

















42,034

















(1,405





)













46,947













Bargain purchase gain













—

















73,410

















—

















73,410













Loss on divestiture













—

















—

















(3,290





)













—













Other income (expense), net













(47





)













788

















604

















(281





)









Total other income (expense), net













(3,019





)













149,409

















(15,586





)













118,693













Income (loss) before income taxes













(7,634





)













125,609

















(42,780





)













72,589













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













1,098

















(2,140





)













1,247

















(2,140





)









Net income (loss)









$





(8,732





)









$





127,749













$





(44,027





)









$





74,729





































































Earnings (loss) per share:

























































Basic









$





(0.65





)









$





12.13













$





(3.28





)









$





26.98













Diluted









$





(0.65





)









$





11.95













$





(3.28





)









$





25.36























Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(in thousands)









(unaudited)









Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses





















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Operating expenses









$





11,728













$





33,984













$





58,753













$





83,985













Less: Depreciation and amortization expense













(891





)













(792





)













(4,227





)













(990





)









Less: Stock-based compensation expense













(594





)













(2,251





)













(2,359





)













(2,473





)









Less: Non-recurring transaction costs













(80





)













(12,889





)













(1,651





)













(21,338





)









Less: Restructuring costs













(63





)













(3





)













(1,756





)













(340





)









Non-GAAP operating expenses









$





10,100













$





18,049













$





48,760













$





58,844



















Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss





















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Operating loss









$





(4,615





)









$





(23,800





)









$





(27,194





)









$





(46,104





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization expense













891

















792

















4,227

















990













Add: Stock-based compensation expense













594

















2,251

















2,359

















2,473













Add: Non-recurring transaction costs













80

















12,889

















1,651

















21,338













Add: Restructuring costs













63

















3

















1,756

















340













Non-GAAP operating loss









$





(2,987





)









$





(7,865





)









$





(17,201





)









$





(20,963





)







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.