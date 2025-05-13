Urgent.ly Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Operating Loss Improvements and Record Gross Margin

Urgently Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $31.3M, improved operating losses, and aims for revenue growth in Q3.

Quiver AI Summary

Urgently Inc., a leading provider of digital roadside assistance services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of $31.3 million, a 22% decrease year-over-year, but achieving a record gross margin of 26%. The company significantly improved its GAAP operating loss by 71% and its non-GAAP operating loss by 93%, generating a loss of $0.4 million, which exceeded expectations. CEO Matt Booth expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting strong operational efforts and a focus on continued revenue growth in the third quarter, as well as operating towards cash flow positivity. The company completed approximately 189,000 dispatches and maintained a consumer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5. Urgently will conduct anearnings conference callto discuss these results in more detail.

Potential Positives

Record gross margin achieved at 26%, up from 23% in the prior year period.

Significant improvement in GAAP operating loss by 71%, demonstrating better operational efficiency.

Non-GAAP operating loss improved by 93%, exceeding prior guidance, indicating strong cost management efforts.

Expectation of positive sequential revenue growth and sustainability of non-GAAP operating break-even for the third quarter.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 22% year over year, indicating potential challenges in business growth and market demand.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $14.2 million to $6.4 million, raising concerns about liquidity and financial stability.

The net loss for the quarter remains substantial at $5.5 million, reflecting ongoing profitability challenges despite improvements in operating losses.

FAQ

What are Urgently's first quarter 2025 revenues?

Urgently reported revenues of $31.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 22% decrease year over year.

How did Urgently improve its operating loss in Q1 2025?

Urgently achieved a GAAP operating loss improvement of 71%, totaling $2.4 million compared to $8.3 million the previous year.

What was Urgently's gross margin in Q1 2025?

Urgently's gross margin was 26% in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement from 23% in the prior year period.

When will Urgently hold itsearnings conference call

Urgently will host itsearnings conference callon May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What is Urgently's customer satisfaction score?

Urgently has a customer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, reflecting high consumer satisfaction with its services.

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 110,568 shares for an estimated $62,239 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq:





ULY





) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“I am pleased with our solid start to the year, as we delivered revenue in line with our expectations and record gross margin of 26%. In addition, we achieved GAAP operating loss improvement of 71% and non-GAAP operating loss improvement of 93%, or $0.4 million, which was ahead of our guidance for non-GAAP operating loss of $1.0 million. By almost all key measures, we delivered our best quarter as a public company, and I am proud of the tireless effort across the organization to achieve these results. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we expect to deliver positive sequential revenue growth during the third quarter, sustain our non-GAAP operating break-even and move closer to positive cash flow,” said Matt Booth, CEO of Urgently.







First Quarter 2025 Updates:









Revenue of $31.3 million, a decrease of 22% year over year.



Gross profit of $8.0 million, a decrease of 15% year over year.



Gross margin of 26% compared to 23% in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses of $10.4 million, an improvement of 41%, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $8.4 million, an improvement of 42%, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period.



GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 71%.



Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.4 million, an improvement of 93%, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period.



Approximately 189,000 dispatches completed.



Consumer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.













Earnings Conference Call







Urgently will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at





https://investors.geturgently.com





.







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit





www.geturgently.com





.







For media and investment inquiries, please contact:







Press:





media@geturgently.com









Investor Relations:





investorrelations@geturgently.com











Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein as a tool for comparison.





A reconciliation is provided below for each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs. We define Non-GAAP Operating Loss as operating loss, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs.





For a discussion of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss, please see the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Urgently’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by May 15, 2025.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s expected revenue growth, cash flow and non-GAAP operating loss break-even, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.





There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release and ourearnings call including but not limited to: risks associated with our ability to raise funds through future financings and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our history of losses; our limited operating history; our ability to service our debt, comply with our debt agreements and refinance our obligations under such agreements, including by successfully deploying the capital from the new credit facility and repaying our new and existing debt facilities; our ability to retain customers and expand existing customers’ use of our platform; our ability to attract new customers; our ability to expand into new solutions, technologies and geographic regions; our ability to adequately forecast consumer demand and optimize our network of service providers; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to develop and maintain an effective system of internal controls and procedures and accurately report our financial results in a timely manner; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and expectations regarding the impact of weather events, natural disasters or health epidemics, including the war between Hamas and Israel, on our business. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, as amended by our annual report on Form 10-K/A, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.















Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





6,410













$





14,179













Accounts receivable, net













23,506

















22,890













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,900

















3,687













Total current assets













32,816

















40,756













Right-of-use assets













681

















810













Property, equipment and software, net













1,529

















1,577













Capitalized software costs, net













5,291

















4,637













Intangible assets, net













4,006

















4,396













Other non-current assets













2,109

















1,895













Total assets









$





46,432













$





54,071















































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





3,160













$





2,900













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













15,783

















19,991













Current lease liabilities













371

















446













Current portion of long-term debt, net













13,198

















14,257













Total current liabilities













32,512

















37,594













Long-term lease liabilities













406

















466













Long-term debt, net













40,381

















39,883













Derivative liability













471

















—













Other long-term liabilities













8,740

















7,798













Total liabilities













82,510

















85,741













Stockholders’ deficit:

































Common stock













1

















1













Additional paid-in capital













168,201

















167,125













Accumulated deficit













(204,280





)













(198,796





)









Total stockholders’ deficit













(36,078





)













(31,670





)









Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit









$





46,432













$





54,071



























Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Revenue









$





31,272













$





40,092













Cost of revenue













23,283

















30,741













Gross profit













7,989

















9,351













Operating expenses:

































Research and development













1,968

















4,243













Sales and marketing













703

















2,019













Operations and support













2,411

















4,321













General and administrative













4,368

















6,014













Depreciation and amortization













986

















1,102













Total operating expenses













10,436

















17,699













Operating loss













(2,447





)













(8,348





)









Other income (expense), net:

































Interest expense, net













(3,277





)













(3,789





)









Change in fair value of derivative liability













37

















—













Change in fair value of accrued purchase consideration













77

















821













Loss on debt extinguishment













—

















(1,405





)









Income from equity method investment













150

















—













Other expense, net













(5





)













(255





)









Total other expense, net













(3,018





)













(4,628





)









Loss before income taxes













(5,465





)













(12,976





)









Provision for income taxes













19

















39













Net loss









$





(5,484





)









$





(13,015





)









































Loss per share, basic and diluted









$





(4.69





)









$





(11.69





)























Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(in thousands)









(unaudited)









Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Operating expenses









$





10,436













$





17,699













Less: Depreciation and amortization expense













(986





)













(1,102





)









Less: Stock-based compensation expense













(538





)













(718





)









Less: Non-recurring transaction costs













(375





)













(726





)









Less: Restructuring costs













(174





)













(699





)









Non-GAAP operating expenses









$





8,363













$





14,454























Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss





















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Operating loss









$





(2,447





)









$





(8,348





)









Add: Depreciation and amortization expense













986

















1,102













Add: Stock-based compensation expense













538

















718













Add: Non-recurring transaction costs













375

















726













Add: Restructuring costs













174

















699













Non-GAAP operating loss









$





(374





)









$





(5,103





)







