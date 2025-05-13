Urgent.ly Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Significant Operating Loss Improvements and Record Gross Margin

Urgently Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $31.3M, improved operating losses, and aims for revenue growth in Q3.
Quiver AI Summary
Urgently Inc., a leading provider of digital roadside assistance services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of $31.3 million, a 22% decrease year-over-year, but achieving a record gross margin of 26%. The company significantly improved its GAAP operating loss by 71% and its non-GAAP operating loss by 93%, generating a loss of $0.4 million, which exceeded expectations. CEO Matt Booth expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting strong operational efforts and a focus on continued revenue growth in the third quarter, as well as operating towards cash flow positivity. The company completed approximately 189,000 dispatches and maintained a consumer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5. Urgently will conduct anearnings conference callto discuss these results in more detail.
Potential Positives
- Record gross margin achieved at 26%, up from 23% in the prior year period.
- Significant improvement in GAAP operating loss by 71%, demonstrating better operational efficiency.
- Non-GAAP operating loss improved by 93%, exceeding prior guidance, indicating strong cost management efforts.
- Expectation of positive sequential revenue growth and sustainability of non-GAAP operating break-even for the third quarter.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased by 22% year over year, indicating potential challenges in business growth and market demand.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $14.2 million to $6.4 million, raising concerns about liquidity and financial stability.
- The net loss for the quarter remains substantial at $5.5 million, reflecting ongoing profitability challenges despite improvements in operating losses.
FAQ
What are Urgently's first quarter 2025 revenues?
Urgently reported revenues of $31.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 22% decrease year over year.
How did Urgently improve its operating loss in Q1 2025?
Urgently achieved a GAAP operating loss improvement of 71%, totaling $2.4 million compared to $8.3 million the previous year.
What was Urgently's gross margin in Q1 2025?
Urgently's gross margin was 26% in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement from 23% in the prior year period.
When will Urgently hold itsearnings conference call
Urgently will host itsearnings conference callon May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
What is Urgently's customer satisfaction score?
Urgently has a customer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, reflecting high consumer satisfaction with its services.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ULY Insider Trading Activity
$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 110,568 shares for an estimated $62,239.
- ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ULY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC removed 1,193,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,575,228
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. removed 333,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 200,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $935,527
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 165,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,532
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 108,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $508,520
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 48,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,730
- MORGAN STANLEY added 40,217 shares (+1881.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,510
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
VIENNA, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq:
ULY
) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
“I am pleased with our solid start to the year, as we delivered revenue in line with our expectations and record gross margin of 26%. In addition, we achieved GAAP operating loss improvement of 71% and non-GAAP operating loss improvement of 93%, or $0.4 million, which was ahead of our guidance for non-GAAP operating loss of $1.0 million. By almost all key measures, we delivered our best quarter as a public company, and I am proud of the tireless effort across the organization to achieve these results. As we look ahead to the balance of the year, we expect to deliver positive sequential revenue growth during the third quarter, sustain our non-GAAP operating break-even and move closer to positive cash flow,” said Matt Booth, CEO of Urgently.
First Quarter 2025 Updates:
Revenue of $31.3 million, a decrease of 22% year over year.
Gross profit of $8.0 million, a decrease of 15% year over year.
Gross margin of 26% compared to 23% in the prior year period.
GAAP operating expenses of $10.4 million, an improvement of 41%, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP operating expenses of $8.4 million, an improvement of 42%, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period.
GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period, an improvement of 71%.
Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.4 million, an improvement of 93%, compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period.
Approximately 189,000 dispatches completed.
Consumer satisfaction score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Earnings Conference Call
Urgently will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at
https://investors.geturgently.com
.
About Urgently
Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit
www.geturgently.com
.
For media and investment inquiries, please contact:
Press:
media@geturgently.com
Investor Relations:
investorrelations@geturgently.com
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein as a tool for comparison.
A reconciliation is provided below for each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs. We define Non-GAAP Operating Loss as operating loss, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges (or income) such as transaction and restructuring costs.
For a discussion of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Loss, please see the section titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Urgently’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by May 15, 2025.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s expected revenue growth, cash flow and non-GAAP operating loss break-even, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.
There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release and ourearnings call including but not limited to: risks associated with our ability to raise funds through future financings and the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; our history of losses; our limited operating history; our ability to service our debt, comply with our debt agreements and refinance our obligations under such agreements, including by successfully deploying the capital from the new credit facility and repaying our new and existing debt facilities; our ability to retain customers and expand existing customers’ use of our platform; our ability to attract new customers; our ability to expand into new solutions, technologies and geographic regions; our ability to adequately forecast consumer demand and optimize our network of service providers; our ability to compete in the markets in which we participate; our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to develop and maintain an effective system of internal controls and procedures and accurately report our financial results in a timely manner; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; and expectations regarding the impact of weather events, natural disasters or health epidemics, including the war between Hamas and Israel, on our business. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, as amended by our annual report on Form 10-K/A, which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,410
$
14,179
Accounts receivable, net
23,506
22,890
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,900
3,687
Total current assets
32,816
40,756
Right-of-use assets
681
810
Property, equipment and software, net
1,529
1,577
Capitalized software costs, net
5,291
4,637
Intangible assets, net
4,006
4,396
Other non-current assets
2,109
1,895
Total assets
$
46,432
$
54,071
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,160
$
2,900
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,783
19,991
Current lease liabilities
371
446
Current portion of long-term debt, net
13,198
14,257
Total current liabilities
32,512
37,594
Long-term lease liabilities
406
466
Long-term debt, net
40,381
39,883
Derivative liability
471
—
Other long-term liabilities
8,740
7,798
Total liabilities
82,510
85,741
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
168,201
167,125
Accumulated deficit
(204,280
)
(198,796
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(36,078
)
(31,670
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
46,432
$
54,071
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenue
$
31,272
$
40,092
Cost of revenue
23,283
30,741
Gross profit
7,989
9,351
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,968
4,243
Sales and marketing
703
2,019
Operations and support
2,411
4,321
General and administrative
4,368
6,014
Depreciation and amortization
986
1,102
Total operating expenses
10,436
17,699
Operating loss
(2,447
)
(8,348
)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense, net
(3,277
)
(3,789
)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
37
—
Change in fair value of accrued purchase consideration
77
821
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(1,405
)
Income from equity method investment
150
—
Other expense, net
(5
)
(255
)
Total other expense, net
(3,018
)
(4,628
)
Loss before income taxes
(5,465
)
(12,976
)
Provision for income taxes
19
39
Net loss
$
(5,484
)
$
(13,015
)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(4.69
)
$
(11.69
)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Operating expenses
$
10,436
$
17,699
Less: Depreciation and amortization expense
(986
)
(1,102
)
Less: Stock-based compensation expense
(538
)
(718
)
Less: Non-recurring transaction costs
(375
)
(726
)
Less: Restructuring costs
(174
)
(699
)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
8,363
$
14,454
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Operating loss
$
(2,447
)
$
(8,348
)
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
986
1,102
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
538
718
Add: Non-recurring transaction costs
375
726
Add: Restructuring costs
174
699
Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(374
)
$
(5,103
)
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.