Urgent.ly, Inc. to Host Conference Call on March 12, 2025, to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Urgently will host a conference call on March 12, 2025, to discuss Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Urgent.ly, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for March 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2024. Prior to the call, a press release will be issued with the financial results. Interested participants can join the call via webcast on Urgently’s Investor Relations website or by telephone. Urgently is a leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance services, utilizing advanced technology such as AI and real-time data to enhance user experiences and improve customer satisfaction in the transportation sector. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Urgently is set to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, indicating transparency and engagement with its investors.

The upcoming conference call demonstrates Urgently's commitment to providing timely updates on its performance, which could enhance investor confidence.

Urgently's focus on technology-driven solutions for roadside assistance positions the company well within a growing market, potentially attracting interest from investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial data, leaving stakeholders without critical information ahead of the upcoming financial results conference call.

There is no mention of specific achievements or growth metrics, which could raise concerns about the company's performance over the past year.

FAQ

When is Urgently's financial results conference call?

Urgently's conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the Urgently conference call?

You can join via webcast on Urgently’s Investor Relations website or by dialing 1-844-481-2521 for the USA and 1-412-317-0549 internationally.

What financial results will be discussed in the call?

The call will discuss Urgently's financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on Urgently’s Investor Relations website.

What technology does Urgently use for roadside assistance?

Urgently utilizes a digitally native software platform combining location-based services, real-time data, AI, and machine-to-machine communication.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 178,946 shares for an estimated $106,218 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.geturgently.com



. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-481-2521 (USA) or 1-412-317-0549 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website.







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit



www.geturgently.com



.







Contacts:







For Press:



media@geturgently.com







For Investor Relations:



investorrelations@geturgently.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.