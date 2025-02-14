Urgent.ly Inc. Announces Short-Term Extensions to Term Loan Agreements as Part of Capital Structure Improvement Efforts

Urgently Inc. secures short-term extensions on loan maturities while improving its capital structure.

Urgent.ly Inc. announced that it has secured a short-term extension on its term loan agreements with lenders as it continues to improve its capital structure. The maturity date for its first lien loans has been extended to February 28, 2025, and for second lien loans until March 31, 2025. Chief Financial Officer Tim Huffmyer expressed appreciation for the lenders' support and emphasized the company's commitment to refinancing its debt. Urgently, known for its digital roadside and mobility assistance technology, aims to enhance user experiences and customer satisfaction through its innovative solutions in the transportation sector.

Potential Positives

Urgently has secured a short-term extension of its term loan agreements, which provides immediate financial relief as the company addresses its capital structure.

The support from existing lenders indicates confidence in Urgently's financial management and potential for future improvements.

The extensions allow Urgently additional time to work on refinancing its debt facilities, which could lead to a more stable financial position.

Potential Negatives

Urgently's reliance on short-term extensions for its term loan agreements may indicate financial instability or challenges in securing long-term financing.

The need to work on overall capital structure improvements suggests potential underlying financial issues that could affect operations and investor confidence.

The acknowledgment of substantial risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about Urgently's future performance and ability to meet obligations.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Urgent.ly Inc.?

Urgently announced a short-term extension of its term loan agreements with lenders to improve its capital structure.

What are the new maturity dates for Urgent.ly's loans?

The maturity date for first lien term loans is now February 28, 2025, and for second lien term loans, it's March 31, 2025.

Who commented on the lender agreement?

Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, commented on the support from lenders in extending the maturity dates.

What services does Urgently provide?

Urgently offers digital roadside and mobility assistance technology, focusing on safe travel through innovative mobile solutions.

How can I learn more about Urgently?

For more information, visit Urgently's website at www.geturgently.com or contact their media and investor relations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq:





ULY





) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, announced today that it has reached an agreement with its lenders on a short-term extension to its term loan agreements while it continues to work on overall capital structure improvements. Urgently has agreed with its first lien lenders, among other things, to a short-term extension of the maturity date of such term loans until February 28, 2025. Urgently has agreed with its second lien lenders, among other things, to a short-term extension of its second lien term loans until March 31, 2025.





“We appreciate the support of our existing lenders in further extending the maturity dates of our debt facilities,” said Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently. “We continue to work closely with them to refinance our existing debt facilities and improve our capital structure.”







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit





www.geturgently.com





.







For media and investment inquiries, please contact:







Press:





media@geturgently.com









Investor Relations:





investorrelations@geturgently.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s ability to refinance its existing debt facilities and improve its capital structure, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on November 13, 2024, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.