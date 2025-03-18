Urgently, Inc. Announces Multi-Year Partnership to Enhance On-Demand Roadside Assistance Services in North America

Urgent.ly announces a multi-year partnership to enhance on-demand roadside assistance in the U.S. and Canada.

Quiver AI Summary

Urgent.ly, Inc. announced a multi-year partnership with an innovative on-demand towing and roadside assistance provider, set to launch this month across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership will leverage Urgently’s connected assistance platform to enhance the new partner's roadside services, improving customer experiences through technology-driven solutions. This collaboration is expected to increase Urgently's volume and revenue while expanding its presence in North America. Urgently’s CEO, Matt Booth, emphasized the shared commitment to high-quality customer service and the potential value this partnership brings. The company aims to deliver innovative roadside assistance solutions using advanced technology to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Potential Positives

Urgently has secured a multi-year contract with a new customer partner, which is expected to enhance its service offerings and expand its market presence in North America.

This partnership will leverage Urgently's connected assistance platform, improving operational efficiencies and customer experiences for users in the towing and roadside assistance sector.

The collaboration is anticipated to increase Urgently's service volume and revenue, indicating positive growth potential for the company.

Urgently continues to reinforce its reputation as an industry leader in digital roadside assistance by expanding its technological capabilities and partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes forward-looking statements indicating potential risks and uncertainties, which may lead to skepticism from investors regarding Urgently's future performance.



Details about the specific terms of the new customer partner contract were not disclosed, which may raise concerns about the impact of the partnership on Urgently's revenue and operations.



The mention of the partnership expanding Urgently's footprint in North America may imply that the company is reliant on this contract for future growth, highlighting potential vulnerability if the partnership does not meet expectations.

FAQ

What is Urgently's new partnership about?

Urgently has announced a multi-year partnership to provide light duty towing and roadside assistance technology across the U.S. and Canada.

How will this partnership enhance customer service?

The collaboration will leverage Urgently's connected assistance platform, improving operations and customer experiences for on-demand roadside assistance.

What technology does Urgently utilize?

Urgently uses a digitally native software platform that combines AI, location-based services, and real-time data for efficient roadside assistance.

What benefits will Urgently gain from this partnership?

This partnership is expected to increase Urgently's volume and revenue while expanding its presence in North America.

Where can I find more information about Urgently?

For more details about Urgently's services, visit their website at www.geturgently.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced a new multi-year customer partner contract with an innovative provider of on-demand towing and roadside assistance. When the partnership officially launches this month, Urgently will begin providing light duty towing, technology and related services to on-demand roadside customers of the new customer partner across the U.S. and Canada.





Under the customer parter contract, Urgently’s connected assistance platform will power the customer partner’s services, enhancing their roadside assistance offerings with streamlined operations and exceptional assistance experiences. As a tech-forward company, Urgently will deliver its comprehensive technology stack and capabilities, to meet demand for safe, quick and reliable assistance on the road.





This collaboration is expected to grow Urgently’s volume and related revenue, and enable the new customer partner to elevate its customer experience with access to Urgently’s network of trusted service providers. By expanding its footprint in North America, Urgently continues to solidify its position as an industry leader committed to delivering exceptional roadside experiences powered by technology.





“We are thrilled to launch this new partnership with an organization that shares Urgently’s deep commitment to providing the highest quality customer service,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently. “Through this partnership, we will combine our shared strengths in the use of innovative technology and on-demand roadside assistance. We believe this collaboration will create tremendous value for customers, and allow us to continue expanding our presence across North America.”





For more information about Urgently’s roadside and mobility assistance solutions visit





https://www.geturgently.com/industry-solutions





.







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit





www.geturgently.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Urgently’s future financial or operating performance. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Urgently in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “predict,” “target,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate” or “expect” or the negative of these words or other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Urgently’s new customer partner contract and the expected growth in Urgently’s volume and related revenue, are based on the current assumptions of Urgently’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a significant number of factors that may cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performance or achievements stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect Urgently’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Urgently undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.







Contacts:







For Press:





media@geturgently.com









For Investors:





investorrelations@geturgently.com







