URGENT.LY Earnings Results: $ULY Reports Quarterly Earnings

URGENT.LY ($ULY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.65 per share, missing estimates of -$0.29 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $32,030,000, beating estimates of $31,815,000 by $215,000.

URGENT.LY Insider Trading Activity

URGENT.LY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 162,468 shares for an estimated $92,054 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

URGENT.LY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of URGENT.LY stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

