Markets
ULY

Urgently CFO Timothy Huffmyer Steps Down, Michael Port To Succeed

May 27, 2025 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY), a roadside assistance and mobility assistance technology company, on Tuesday announced that Timothy Huffmyer will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Michael Port will replace him, effective June 6.

Port previously had served as Senior Vice President of Finance of the company. Prior to joining the company, Port served as Vice President of Finance and Controller of Lordstown Motors Corp.

On Friday, Urgently closed trading 10.31% lesser at $6.09 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.