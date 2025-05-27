Urgently CFO Timothy Huffmyer Steps Down, Michael Port To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY), a roadside assistance and mobility assistance technology company, on Tuesday announced that Timothy Huffmyer will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Michael Port will replace him, effective June 6.

Port previously had served as Senior Vice President of Finance of the company. Prior to joining the company, Port served as Vice President of Finance and Controller of Lordstown Motors Corp.

On Friday, Urgently closed trading 10.31% lesser at $6.09 on the Nasdaq.

