Urgently Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Urgently announces its Q1 2025earnings callon May 13 and participation in investor conferences on May 21 and 22.

Urgent.ly, Inc. announced the release date for its first quarter 2025 financial results, which will be discussed in a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be provided in a press release prior to the call, and participants can join via webcast or telephone. Additionally, the company's executive management will attend two upcoming investor conferences: the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on May 21, 2025, and the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Conference on May 22, 2025. Urgently specializes in digital roadside and mobility assistance technology, using AI and real-time data to enhance customer experiences across various transportation sectors. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or contact their media and investor relations teams.

Potential Positives

Urgently is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to its stakeholders.

The company is actively engaging with investors by participating in multiple high-profile investor conferences, showcasing its commitment to investor relations.

Executive management’s involvement in presenting at conferences suggests strong leadership and confidence in the company's ongoing operations and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Conditions surrounding the financial results for Q1 2025, which will be discussed on the upcoming call, may indicate potential downturns or challenges, raising concerns among investors prior to the actual release.



The company is participating in multiple investor conferences, which can be seen as a response to investor pressure to maintain transparency amid market uncertainties.



FAQ

When will Urgently release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Urgently will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the Urgently conference call?

You can participate via webcast on Urgently's Investor Relations website or dial in at 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International).

What investor conferences will Urgently participate in?

Urgently will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on May 21 and the Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Conference on May 22, 2025.

Who will represent Urgently at the investor conferences?

Matt Booth (CEO), Tim Huffmyer (CFO), and Harrison Russell (SVP of Partnerships) will represent Urgently at the conferences.

Where can I find more information about Urgently?

You can find more information by visiting Urgently's website at www.geturgently.com or their Investor Relations page.

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 110,568 shares for an estimated $62,239 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.







First Quarter 2025 Earnings







Urgently will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.





Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.geturgently.com



. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website.







Upcoming Investor Conferences







During the first quarter of 2025, executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







The



Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference



on May 21, 2025. Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, are scheduled to present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.



The on May 21, 2025. Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, are scheduled to present at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.



The



Jefferies Automotive Aftermarket Private and Public Conference



at the InterContinental New York Barclay in



New York, New York



on May 22, 2025. Matt Booth and Harrison Russell, Senior Vice President of Partnerships of Urgently, will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.







A live webcast and archived replay of conference presentation will be available on the Urgently Investor Relations website at



https://investors.geturgently.com/



.







About Urgently







Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit



www.geturgently.com



.







For media and investment inquiries, please contact:







Press:



media@geturgently.com







Investor Relations:



investorrelations@geturgently.com





