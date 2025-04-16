$URG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$URG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,527,121 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $URG:
$URG Insider Trading Activity
$URG insiders have traded $URG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN S. SCHIERMAN (VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS) sold 483 shares for an estimated $565
$URG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $URG stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,328,800 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,278,119
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 5,655,770 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,504,135
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 4,413,483 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,075,505
- SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,327,902 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,977,087
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 4,036,586 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,642,073
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 3,977,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,573,974
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 2,773,810 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,189,881
