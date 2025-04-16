$URG stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

Stocks
$URG stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,527,121 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $URG:

$URG Insider Trading Activity

$URG insiders have traded $URG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RYAN S. SCHIERMAN (VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS) sold 483 shares for an estimated $565

$URG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $URG stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

