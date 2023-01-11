URBN vs. FIGS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Urban Outfitters is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Figs has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that URBN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

URBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.88, while FIGS has a forward P/E of 63.33. We also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FIGS currently has a PEG ratio of 29.18.

Another notable valuation metric for URBN is its P/B ratio of 1.47. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FIGS has a P/B of 4.41.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to URBN's Value grade of A and FIGS's Value grade of D.

URBN stands above FIGS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that URBN is the superior value option right now.

