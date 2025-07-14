URBN vs. BOOT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Boot Barn (BOOT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Urban Outfitters and Boot Barn are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that URBN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BOOT has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

URBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.58, while BOOT has a forward P/E of 27.33. We also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BOOT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01.

Another notable valuation metric for URBN is its P/B ratio of 2.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BOOT has a P/B of 4.63.

Based on these metrics and many more, URBN holds a Value grade of B, while BOOT has a Value grade of D.

URBN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that URBN is likely the superior value option right now.

