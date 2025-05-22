$URBN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$URBN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $356,687,146 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $URBN:
$URBN Insider Trading Activity
$URBN insiders have traded $URBN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARRY S JR CHERKEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,909,610.
- FRANK CONFORTI (Co-President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,555 shares for an estimated $2,195,011.
- AZEEZ HAYNE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,676 shares for an estimated $639,221.
- TRICIA D SMITH (Global CEO Anthropologie Group) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $539,380
- WESLEY S MCDONALD sold 8,300 shares for an estimated $485,052
- MELANIE MAREIN-EFRON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $100,430
$URBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $URBN stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,524,502 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,544,669
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,500,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,361,489
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,308,414 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,560,893
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,097,761 shares (+274.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,522,676
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 895,408 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,919,379
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 859,270 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,025,748
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 843,610 shares (-70.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,205,164
$URBN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URBN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
$URBN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URBN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $URBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $49.0 on 11/27/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.