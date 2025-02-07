URBN or IDEXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Urban Outfitters is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Industria de Diseno Textil SA has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that URBN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

URBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.29, while IDEXY has a forward P/E of 24.62. We also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IDEXY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29.

Another notable valuation metric for URBN is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, IDEXY has a P/B of 8.49.

Based on these metrics and many more, URBN holds a Value grade of B, while IDEXY has a Value grade of D.

URBN sticks out from IDEXY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that URBN is the better option right now.

