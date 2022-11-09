URBN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.17, changing hands as low as $22.96 per share. Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URBN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.8101 per share, with $38.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.98.

