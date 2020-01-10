URBN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.18, changing hands as low as $25.57 per share. Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URBN's low point in its 52 week range is $19.63 per share, with $34.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.16.

