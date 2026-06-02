URBN Benefits From Strong Consumer Demand Across Key Brands

Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN delivered another quarter of impressive growth, underscoring the strength of its brand portfolio and customer engagement strategy. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, total company sales rose 11.4% year over year to $1.48 billion. Management highlighted that this marked the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of record sales and profits, reflecting sustained demand across its brands.



A major driver of this momentum was the FP Group, which includes Free People and FP Movement. Total FP Group sales increased 16.6% to $411.7 million, benefiting from a 10% retail comparable sales gain and a 26% increase in wholesale revenues. Free People continued to see strong demand across key apparel categories, while FP Movement delivered exceptional 32% revenue growth, supported by strong customer acquisition, category expansion and store openings.



The Urban Outfitters brand also sustained its positive trajectory. Total sales rose 11% to $304.7 million, while retail comparable sales increased 9.3%. Growth was driven by strong performance across North America and Europe, supported by higher traffic, improved digital engagement and successful marketing initiatives. Management noted double-digit growth in customer acquisition and healthy customer retention, reinforcing the brand’s growing resonance with consumers.



Anthropologie added to the company’s broad-based success. Following a slow start to the quarter, the introduction of fresh spring assortments helped the brand deliver a 2% comparable sales increase. Strength in women’s apparel, footwear and home furnishings contributed to improved customer engagement and extended Anthropologie’s long-running streak of positive comparable sales performance.



Management remains confident in the strength of its brands. For the fiscal second quarter, URBN expects high-single-digit total sales growth, supported by high-single-digit comparable sales increases at FP Group and Urban Outfitters, along with low to mid-single-digit comparable sales growth at Anthropologie. The company believes continued investments in product innovation, marketing and customer acquisition will help sustain momentum across its portfolio.

URBN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Urban Outfitters have lost 9.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 1.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, URBN trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60X, down from the industry’s average of 15.50X. It has a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.7%, whereas the same for fiscal 2028 indicates an uptick of 9.8%. Estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward by 13 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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URBN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely Tapestry, Inc. TPR, Ross Stores Inc. ROST and Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI.



Tapestry is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 36.3% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 15.6% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



Levi Strauss designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 11.9% and 5.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.4%.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.