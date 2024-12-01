Urbanise.com Ltd. Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.
Urbanise.com Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 23 million unquoted equity securities, including performance rights and restricted share appreciation rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not listed on the ASX and are subject to transfer restrictions until a specified period ends. This move highlights the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce while aligning employee interests with shareholder value.
