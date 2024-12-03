Urbanise.com Ltd. Announces Director’s Share Interest Shift

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Simon Lee, as part of a recent grant approved at the company’s annual general meeting. The changes involve the acquisition of over 4 million Share Appreciation Rights and additional Performance Rights held through the SL & RL Family Trust. This development could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding Urbanise.com Ltd.

