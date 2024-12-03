News & Insights

Stocks

Urbanise.com Ltd. Announces Director’s Share Interest Shift

December 03, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Urbanise.com Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Simon Lee, as part of a recent grant approved at the company’s annual general meeting. The changes involve the acquisition of over 4 million Share Appreciation Rights and additional Performance Rights held through the SL & RL Family Trust. This development could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding Urbanise.com Ltd.

For further insights into AU:UBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.