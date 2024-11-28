News & Insights

Urbanise.com: Leading the Strata Industry’s Digital Transformation

November 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Limited, a leader in cloud-based SaaS platforms for property management, is poised to revolutionize the strata management industry, which has long relied on outdated technology. With a strategic focus on modernizing systems to address shifting customer expectations, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory pressures, Urbanise is well-positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities. The company’s innovative solutions aim to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving demands of property owners and managers worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

