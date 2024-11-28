Urbanise.com: Leading the Strata Industry’s Digital Transformation

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Limited, a leader in cloud-based SaaS platforms for property management, is poised to revolutionize the strata management industry, which has long relied on outdated technology. With a strategic focus on modernizing systems to address shifting customer expectations, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory pressures, Urbanise is well-positioned to capitalize on these market opportunities. The company’s innovative solutions aim to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving demands of property owners and managers worldwide.

