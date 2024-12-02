Urbanise.com Director Increases Shareholding with Strategic Move

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.

Urbanise.com Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding interests of its director, Darc Rasmussen, who has acquired 4,330,188 Share Appreciation Rights. This acquisition was approved by shareholders during the AGM on November 29, 2024, highlighting a strategic move in the company’s leadership structure.

