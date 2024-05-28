News & Insights

Urbanfund Corp Showcases Q1 2024 Growth

Urbanfund (TSE:UFC) has released an update.

Urbanfund Corp., a Canadian real estate investment firm, reported filing its financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter of 2024, highlighting recent strategic partnerships and successful property transactions across Ontario and Quebec. The company detailed its involvement in commercial and residential properties, including significant sales and investments in industrial complexes aimed at converting and selling units. Urbanfund’s diverse portfolio and strategic alliances demonstrate its ongoing commitment to growth and profitability in the real estate market.

