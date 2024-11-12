News & Insights

Stocks

Urbanet Corporation Projects Recovery Amid Quarterly Loss

November 12, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Urbanet Corporation Co., Ltd. (JP:3242) has released an update.

Urbanet Corporation Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 61.2% and an operating loss of ¥130 million. Despite this downturn, the company maintains its cash dividend forecast unchanged for the fiscal year. Urbanet projects a modest improvement in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

For further insights into JP:3242 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.