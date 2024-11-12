Urbanet Corporation Projects Recovery Amid Quarterly Loss

Urbanet Corporation Co., Ltd. (JP:3242) has released an update.

Urbanet Corporation Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 61.2% and an operating loss of ¥130 million. Despite this downturn, the company maintains its cash dividend forecast unchanged for the fiscal year. Urbanet projects a modest improvement in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

