Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $27.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 0.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

URBN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.86% and +4.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher within the past month. Urban Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.57, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

