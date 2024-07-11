Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Urban Outfitters is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that URBN has returned about 24.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.6%. This means that Urban Outfitters is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.1%.

In Wingstop's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, so URBN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Wingstop belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved -8.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Urban Outfitters and Wingstop as they could maintain their solid performance.

