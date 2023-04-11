Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Moves 0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $27.70, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 6.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +41.71% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Urban Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.15, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, URBN's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. URBN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.