Urban Outfitters (URBN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +29.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People : 216 versus 219 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 216 versus 219 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters : 264 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261.

: 264 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 261. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie : 242 compared to the 240 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 242 compared to the 240 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.

: 1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change : -8.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.6%.

: -8.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -8.6%. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters : $300.58 million compared to the $293.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.

: $300.58 million compared to the $293.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie : $587.92 million compared to the $574.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $587.92 million compared to the $574.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net sales by brand- Free People : $365.86 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $365.86 million compared to the $331.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Nuuly : $97.23 million compared to the $92.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year.

: $97.23 million compared to the $92.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.4% year over year. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues : $10.27 million compared to the $10.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $10.27 million compared to the $10.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Net sales- Retail operations : $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $82.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.