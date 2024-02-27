Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was -5.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores : 198 compared to the 198 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 198 compared to the 198 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters : 262 versus 262 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 262 versus 262 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores : 237 versus 238 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 237 versus 238 estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 4.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.

: 4.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change : -13.6% versus -13% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -13.6% versus -13% estimated by four analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores : $372.57 million versus $369.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $372.57 million versus $369.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores : $679.52 million compared to the $678.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

: $679.52 million compared to the $678.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Net sales by brand- Free People Stores : $362.27 million compared to the $332.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.

: $362.27 million compared to the $332.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Nuuly : $63.08 million compared to the $73.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.6% year over year.

: $63.08 million compared to the $73.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.6% year over year. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues : $8.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million.

: $8.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.03 million. Net sales- Retail operations : $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $54.37 million compared to the $52.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.