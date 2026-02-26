Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2026, Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported revenue of $1.8 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of +0.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People : 268 compared to the 269 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 268 compared to the 269 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie : 254 versus 252 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 254 versus 252 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters : 253 compared to the 254 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 253 compared to the 254 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Total URBN : 793 compared to the 785 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 793 compared to the 785 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.2%.

: 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.2%. Net sales by brand- Free People : $451.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $451.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters : $405.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $391.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $405.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $391.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie : $774.9 million versus $781.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $774.9 million versus $781.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Net sales- Wholesale operations : $74.82 million compared to the $74.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $74.82 million compared to the $74.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net sales- Retail operations : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Net sales- Subscription operations : $160.5 million versus $158.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $160.5 million versus $158.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $10.24 million compared to the $10.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.