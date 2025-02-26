Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People : 230 compared to the 229 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 230 compared to the 229 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters : 255 compared to the 257 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 255 compared to the 257 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie : 239 compared to the 241 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 239 compared to the 241 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 5.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.

: 5.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.7%. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change : -3.5% versus -4.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -3.5% versus -4.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters : $360.19 million compared to the $352.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.

: $360.19 million compared to the $352.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie : $743.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $743.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $743.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $743.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Net sales by brand- Free People : $410.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.

: $410.62 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $392.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Net sales by brand- Nuuly : $112.52 million versus $103.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.4% change.

: $112.52 million versus $103.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +78.4% change. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues : $9.76 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $9.76 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Net sales- Retail operations : $1.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $1.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Net sales- Wholesale operations: $68.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.2%.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

