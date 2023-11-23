Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Improve Y/Y

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported solid results for third-quarter fiscal 2024, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly levels.



Shares of this Philadelphia, PA-based player have increased 36.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 21.1% growth.

Deeper Insight

This lifestyle-specialty retailer delivered earnings per share of 88 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 81 cents per share. The bottom line increased from 40 cents per share recorded in the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Net sales for the three months ending Oct 31, 2023, rose 9% from the same-period level of last fiscal to $1,281.2 million. The metric beat the consensus estimate of $1,261 million.



Brandwise, net sales were down 11.8% from the comparable period’s level in fiscal 2023 to $324.4 million at Urban Outfitters. The metric was up 13.5% to $549.8 million at Anthropologie Group and 18.2% to $331.8 million at Free People. Nuuly, the subscription-based rental service for women’s clothes, contributed $65.5 million to net sales, reflecting an increase of 85.6% from the earlier fiscal year’s comparable period, backed by an 85% rise in the company’s subscribers. Menus & Venues’ net sales amounted to $9.7 million, up 26% from the level recorded in the prior fiscal year’s corresponding period.



Segmentwise, net sales at the Retail unit rose 7.3% to $1,145.8 million, while the metric at the Wholesale unit dipped 3.6% to $69.9 million. The Wholesale unit’s sales were driven by a 3.5% decline in Free People Group wholesale sales on lower sales to department stores and close-out account partners. We note that the comparable Retail segment’s net sales grew 5.6% from the same-period level of fiscal 2023 backed by mid-single-digit increase in retail-store sales and high single-digit growth in digital channel sales.



By brand, the comparable Retail segment’s net sales jumped 22.5% at the Free People Group and 13.2% at the Anthropologie Group. The same, however, dropped 14.2% at Urban Outfitters.

An Insight Into Margins

In the quarter under review, gross profit rose 27.3% from the same-quarter level of fiscal 2023 to $454.4 million. Also, the gross margin expanded 509 basis points (bps) to 35.5%, mainly owing to increased initial merchandise markups on reduced inbound transportation costs and lower merchandise markdowns across all the Retail segment brands.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 12% from the third-quarter fiscal 2023 level to $345.4 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A deleveraged 146 bps to 27%, mainly due to increased incentive-based compensation costs, and elevated marketing and creative expenses.



URBN recorded an operating income of $109 million, up from $57.3 million in third-quarter fiscal 2023. As a rate of sales, the operating margin increased 360 bps to 8.5% from the level registered in the quarter ending Oct 31 in fiscal 2023.

Store Update

In the nine months of fiscal 2024, this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player inaugurated 21 outlets, including 10 Free People (including six FP Movement stores), five Urban Outfitters, five Anthropologie Group and one Menus & Venues restaurant. URBN closed 10 retail locations, including four Urban Outfitters, four Anthropologie Group, one Free People Group and one Menus & Venues restaurant. In the aforementioned period, one Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store was opened.



As of Oct 31, 2023, URBN operated 264 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe; 239 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe; 197 Free People stores (including 37 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe; 11 Menus & Venues restaurants; seven Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and two Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores.



In fiscal 2024, management plans to open about 28 stores and close 21 outlets.

Other Financial Details

Urban Outfitters ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $206.2 million and a total shareholders’ equity of $2,046.6 million. As of Oct 31, 2023, total inventory fell 3% from the same period in fiscal 2023. Total Retail segment inventory was flat while Wholesale segment inventory tumbled 33 %.



URBN provided net cash of $280.2 million from operating activities during the nine-month period ending Oct 31.



Urban Outfitters did not repurchase any shares during the nine months of fiscal 2024. As of Oct 31, 2023, URBN had 19.2 million shares remaining under its share repurchase programs.

Solid Picks in Retail

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, Gap GPS and American Eagle Outfitters AEO.



Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading casual apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 10.4% from the year-ago reported figure. ANF has delivered an earnings surprise of 724.8% in the last four quarters.



Gap, a renowned clothing retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 137.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s current financial-year earnings per share suggests growth of 280% from the year-ago reported figure.



American Eagle Outfitters, a retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AEO has delivered an average earnings surprise of 43.2% in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current financial-year earnings per share suggests growth of 37.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.