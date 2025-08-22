Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' should arrive at $317.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' will reach $606.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Wholesale operations' will reach $72.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues' to reach $10.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Retail operations' reaching $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' of 245 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 205 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total URBN' stands at 752 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 725 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' will reach 256 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 263 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' at 244 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 239 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' will likely reach 5.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' should come in at 5.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Menus & Venues' to come in at 9 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9 .

Shares of Urban Outfitters have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URBN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

