Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Urban Outfitters is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, URBN has gained about 27.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Urban Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Red Robin (RRGB) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.6%.

In Red Robin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 56.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Urban Outfitters is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.6% so far this year, so URBN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Red Robin falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Urban Outfitters and Red Robin as they could maintain their solid performance.

