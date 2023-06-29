Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed the most recent trading day at $32.77, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 5.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Urban Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.24 billion, up 4.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +5.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% higher within the past month. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Urban Outfitters is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.82, so we one might conclude that Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

