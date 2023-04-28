Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $27.06, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

Urban Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.29% and +4.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Urban Outfitters is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.3, so we one might conclude that Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

