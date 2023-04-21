Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $26.79, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 2.67% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

URBN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.29% and +4.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.08, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URBN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

