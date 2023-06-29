Urban Outfitters (URBN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Urban Outfitters (URBN) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. URBN recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of URBN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that URBN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider URBN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on URBN for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

