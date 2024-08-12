Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gains on Strategic Growth Initiatives

Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN is strategically positioned for sustained growth and market leadership, driven by successful initiatives like the FP Movement and Nuuly. The company's impressive first-quarter performance in fiscal 2025, which reflected significant increases in net sales and digital growth, highlights its adaptability and market appeal. With plans for further expansion and investment, URBN is well-prepared for enduring success in the retail sector.



The company’s total Retail segment has experienced significant growth, largely driven by the Free People and Anthropologie Groups. Net sales in the Retail segment rose 5.8% year over year, with comparable sales up 4.6% in the fiscal first quarter.



This growth in comparable Retail segment sales was propelled by robust high-single-digit growth in digital sales and modest low-single-digit growth in retail store sales. Notably, Free People saw a 17.1% year-over-year increase in comparable Retail net sales while Anthropologie saw a 10.4% increase, thereby underscoring the company’s adaptability to market trends and commitment to customer value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nuuly, Urban Outfitters’ rental business, also demonstrated significant growth, adding more than 50,000 active subscribers in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. By the end of the fiscal first quarter, Nuuly had more than 244,000 active subscribers, averaging more than 224,000 throughout the quarter.



The FP Movement initiative highlights Urban Outfitters’ innovative approach and strategic foresight and has helped achieve a remarkable 25% growth in the Retail segment during the fiscal first quarter due to strong market demand and brand loyalty. Plans for FP Movement include expanding store locations, optimizing store sizes and developing wholesale partnerships to boost the company's presence in the activewear market.



Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about sustained consumer demand, projecting mid-single-digit total sales growth for the fiscal second quarter and mid-single-digit comparable sales growth for Anthropologie in fiscal 2025. With a planned capital expenditure of $210 million, URBN will focus on expanding its retail footprint by opening 57 stores and investing in logistics and IT infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency.

Zacks Rank and Estimates

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has experienced a remarkable jump in its stock price over the year-to-date period. The stock has rallied 14%, comfortably outpacing the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry’s modest growth of 1.9%. The company's robust consumer engagement, retail expansion, digital innovation and sustainability have also helped it outperform the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s respective growth of 5.7% and 11.7% in the same period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next year’s sales is pegged at $5.45 billion and $5.73 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Also, the consensus estimate for the current and next year’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.57 and $3.93, implying year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 10.1%, respectively. This consistent growth trend is generally a favorable sign, indicating the company’s ability to generate higher revenues and profit, which could lead to increased investor confidence and enhanced stock valuations.

Softness in Namesake Brand

Urban Outfitters has been facing ongoing challenges with its flagship brand, marked by a prolonged period of underperformance. In the first quarter, the brand saw a 14% decline in retail segment comparable sales due to underwhelming performance in both North America and Europe. This decline was driven by double-digit drops in digital and store channels, affecting all product categories negatively. Consequently, revenues for the Urban Outfitters brand fell 12.5% year over year to $270.3 million in the first quarter.



However, by embracing a holistic approach across diverse sales channels and emphasizing consumer engagement, Urban Outfitters aims to solidify the brand's standing in the competitive activewear industry.

Solid Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the retail space are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Stitch Fix SFIX.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer, which offers a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 24.5% and 0.2%, respectively, from fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 51.1% and 11.5%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Stitch Fix is a leading online personal styling service. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s fiscal 2024 earnings indicates growth of 22.6% from the year-ago actual. SFIX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.5%.

