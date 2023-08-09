Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $37.11, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 4.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Urban Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.24 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $5.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.57% and +5.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% higher. Urban Outfitters is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Urban Outfitters has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.48.

It is also worth noting that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow URBN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

